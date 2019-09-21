Wits too good for Pirates in Durban thriller

This was a fourth win in five games for Gavin Hunt’s side, who moved above Mamelodi Sundowns into second in the fledgling Premiership table, a point behind leaders Polokwane City.

For Pirates and Rulani Mokwena, this was another slip up, and a backward step after beating Chippa United 2-1 at Orlando Stadium last weekend. The Buccaneers find themselves in eighth position in the league, with just eight points from six games.

The match was a home game for Wits, even though it was moved to KwaZulu-Natal, but the fine surface at Moses Mabhida Stadium made for a cracking, free-flowing encounter.

Wits were in front as early as the third minute, as Terrence Dzvukumanja, making his first league appearance since August 6, was caught late by Musa Nyatama on the edge of the box, and Deon Hotto stepped up to fire in a brilliant free kick.

Buccaneers goalkeeper Joris Delle took a step to his right, but the Namibian curled the ball the other way leaving the Pirates ‘keeper with no chance.

Wits goalkeeper Brandon Peterson picked up a knock early in the game, but battled bravely on, making a fine save to deny Fortune Makaringe, tipping over long-range effort.

There was nothing Peterson could do, fit or unfit, however, about Tshegofatso Mabasa’s amazing goal on the stroke of half time. Mabasa produced the perfect piece of chest control and volleyed a thunderbolt into the top corner to bring the Buccaneers level, and grab his third league goal in his last two games.

Peterson had to go off at half time, replaced by former Pirates goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo, while Hunt also brought on Haashim Domingo for Sameehg Doutie.

In the 51st minute, Hotto turned provider as he surged forward and played a pass to Mxolisi Machupu, who sent a rocket past Delle and into the top corner.

Mokwena made a double change in the 54th minute, bringing on Gabadinho Mhango for Xola Mlambo, and Thabiso Monyane in place of Siphesihle Ndlovu.

And just three minutes after coming on the pitch, a quickly-taken corner took Wits by surprise, and Mhango played a low pass into the area that Nyatama steered past Mhlongo.

In the 69th minute, Wits went in front for the third time in the game, Cole Alexander gathering a clearance outside the area, and volleying a screamer past Delle.

The Clever Boys appeared to have sealed the win with nine minutes left as Phathushedzo Nange, a minute after coming on, picked up a fine pass from Domingo and slotted the ball through Delle’s legs.

Just three minutes later, however, Mhango poked a finish past Mhlongo to set up a tense end to the game, though Wits hung on to take a massive three points.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.