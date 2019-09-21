Lakay comes off the bench to snatch the winner for Sundowns

The pulsating encounter was played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday evening.

Lyle Lakay was the hero for the capital city-based side when he scored a beauty in stoppage time to win all three points for Sundowns.

The pacey winger came off the bench in the 83rd minute and grabbed the headlines. The goal was so important to the Brazilians that the entire bench, including head Pitso Mosimane, ran into the pitch to celebrate the goal.

However, Sundowns’ hard fought win was mostly because of Man-of-the-Match Gaston Sirino’s brilliance. He made a Rushine De Reuck look like a amateur centre-back when the skillful Uruguayan turned him inside out before he lined-up a shot, placing the ball far out of goalkeeper Richard Ofori’s reach.

Sibusiso Vilakazi, who had been quiet for most of the opening stanza, played the most important pass of the first-half in the 39th minute to find Sirino on his bike.

Eric Tinkler made two changes at the start of the second half when he brought on Judas Moseamedi and Gabriel Nyoni in the places of Kwanda Mngonyama and striker Clive Augusto. The former Sundowns defender, Mngonyama, was fielded as aright winger but seemed to failed to adapt in that position as he is a natural centre-back.

However, the Team of Choice pulled one back in the 56th minute through one of their former players, Siyanda Xulu, who did no celebrate his goal in respect of his former employers. Xulu scored a header directly from the corner kick which was supplied by defender Daniel Morgan.

Mosimane was then forced to make a substitute in the 62nd minute as midfielder Tiyani Mabunda was stretched out. Rivaldo Coetzee took his place at the heart of midfield alongside Downs skipper Hlompho Kekana.

