Live report: Bidvest Wits vs Orlando Pirates

Wits might actually be relieved to get away from playing at Bidvest Stadium momentarily, given their poor home record in the last couple of seasons in Johannesburg.

Wits’ away form has kept them afloat in that period, and is the main reason they still have nine points out of a possible 12 at the start of the 2019/20 campaign, their chances of launching another title challenge well-and-truly alive.

The Clever Boys come into this game on the back of a loss, a 1-0 defeat by Young Buffaloes in a Caf Confederation Cup first-leg tie in Swaziland on September 14. Domestically, Hunt’s side have not played for almost a month, thanks to the international break and an early exit from the MTN8.

Still, at least Wits should be fresh for the visit of Pirates, who finally picked up a win under Rulani Mokwena last weekend, beating Chippa United 2-1 at Orlando Stadium.

Tshegofatso Mabasa, the scorer of both goals, will surely continue in attack, the 22-year-old striker providing perhaps one answer for a side that has battled to find the net this season, despite having plenty of talent in attack.

