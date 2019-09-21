City topple Chiefs at the top of the log

The win took Rise and Shine to the top of the league standings, while Matsatsantsa slipped down to fifth spot.

Matsatsantsa started the match the brighter of the two teams, but were unable to break the strong City defence marshaled by goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe.

It was Rise and Shine who broke the deadlock in the half-hour mark when Nicholas Motloung headed home Jabulani Maluleke’s cross.

SuperSport tried to push men forward in search of the equaliser, but they suffered a blow as they were reduced to 10 men after Onismor Bhasera was sent off for a reckless tackle ust before the half-time break.

Matsatsantsa coach introduced Thamsanqa Gabuza at the beginning of the second half to try and change things around. But it was Rise and Shine who increased their lead through Puleng Tlolane in the 77th minute.

SuperSport were awarded a late penalty when Bradley Grobler was fouled by Chibwe and Aubrey Modiba stepped up and converted from the spot kick to make it 2-1.

However, Salulani Phiri retained City’s two-goal cushion and made sure Rise and Shine emerge 3-1 winners and move to the top of the log.

Other results:

Stellenbosch FC 2-2 Black Leopards

Chippa United 0-0 Bloemfontein Celtic

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.