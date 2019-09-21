Blow by blow: Chippa United vs Bloemfontein Celtic

Now under the interim guidance on coach Duran Francis, the Chilli Boys will be desperate to get the three points to move away from a relegation dog fight.

The PE-based team will have to sort out the goal scoring woes if they are to mount a serious challenge to the Celtic defence.

Chippa have only scored three times in their five games this campaign and their conversion rate will have to be improved of they are to move up the log.

Phunya Sele Sele, meanwhile, have made a steady to the season having picked up seven points from five encounters.

They will look to build on the success of their last game when they came from behind to beat Stellenbosch FC 2-1 in Bloemfontein.