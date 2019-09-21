Sundowns fans to wait longer for Rantie’s debut

Pitso Mosimane has told Mamelodi Sundowns supporters to wait a little longer before they can see their new signing Tokelo Rantie making his debut for the defending Absa Premiership champions.

Even though the former Bournemouth striker is available for selection, Mosimane says Rantie will have to wait his turn.

“Let’s not put pressure on Rantie, he has not played for two years. Maybe we should give him a chance when it is 3-0 or something so that he can catch up with the game. Unless you want to put him under fire and then say he is no good,” said Mosimane.

“He must first catch two friendly games during the Fifa breaks. It is not hard to select him but we have got to understand there is a queue here. Ali Meza did not play against SuperSport United but you know how it is, you need to make the goalkeeper make a save or score and we can’t wait for too long, because there are equally as good players waiting,” said Mosimane before he revealed that he is working on getting the former Orlando Pirates striker back into the national set-up.

“We might need him for Bafana Bafana because we don’t have a lot of strikers,” said Mosimane.

Sundowns will resume their league defence tonight at the Lucas Moripe Stadium when they host Maritzburg United, and Mosimane says he knows what to expect from Eric Tinkler’s side.

“We have seen when Sundowns play Martizburg and when we play against coach Tinkler, he has only played one way against Sundowns and he has not changed. I don’t expect him to change now,” said Mosimane.

“I don’t want to criticise any coach’s tactics, but the easiest way without even training is to play in your own half and when you get the ball you spring out. Any coach knows how to play like that and everyone can understand why you do it against Sundowns … it is normal.”

