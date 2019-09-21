Off-the-field drama takes centre stage as Eagles host Kings

Rivalry between the two KwaZulu-Natal sides heightened this week with revelations that former Eagles co-owner Shauwn Mpisane had joined forces with Kings after losing the battle for the ownership of Eagles to his estranged husband Sbu.

Kings’ chairman, Bongani Ngidi, this week explained however that Shauwn was not actively involved in the running of the team calling her more of a sponsor after she offered some of the players she took from Eagles as well as coach Joel Masutha.

But Shauwn was last week at Kings’s match against Jomo Cosmos at Dobsonville Stadium where she took pictures with the team suggesting that she was actively involved as she had been with Eagles.

Kings will go into the match with better momentum having managed to wrestle a win at Cosmos while Eagles fell to a 3-2 defeat to Swallows FC.

Eagles coach, Morena Ramereboli told Phakaaathi after last week’s match that he was still rebuilding the team but would look to get better results especially at home.

Other matches

Saturday

TS Sporting v Mbombela United at Kabokweni Stadium, 3pm

Another interesting derby TS Sporting will be looking to get their season off after failing to get a win in their first four matches. Abantu Bemthetho are second from bottom with just two points so far. Tingwenyama are eighth but have also not started well with just one win in three matches.

JDR Stars v Cape Umoya United, at Soshanguve Giant Stadium, 3pm

The Championship new boys have had a wonderful start to their campaign with the Hammer Boys topping the standings after four rounds. They will be looking to add onto their eight points when they host the Spirited Ones who have had a mixed start and go into the match having collected just four points so far.

Sunday

Pretoria University v Uthongathi, at Tuks Stadium, 3pm

AmaTuks have also had a good start and are second and tied on eight points with their city neighbours JDR Stars going into this match. This should be a cracker considering the Cane Cutters’ start which has seen them win both their games after their campaign was delayed after their first two games were postponed.

Steenberg v Swallows FC, at Athlone Stadium, 3pm

Swallows have not had good results away as they lost the two games they played away from Dobsonville so far. But they will be looking to amend that against the new boys who have found the going a little hard in the Championship with a win and two defeats in their first three games.

TS Galaxy v Ajax Cape Town at Kameelsrivier Stadium, 3pm

Galaxy play their third Championship match with their involvement in the Caf Confederations Cup delaying their league program. Their league start has not been as impressive as their showing in the continental competition with a defeat and two draws erning them just two points so far.

They face a mammoth task against the Urban Warriors who are among the favourites for the championship this season.

Richards Bay v Free State Stars

The Rich Boys have had a good start, collecting five points in three games so far. But they face a desperate Stars side who have a new man in charge as Vladislav Heric has taken over from Themba Sithole at the former Premiership side.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.