TTM fire coach Moma Medic

According to a statement issued by the club on their social media account, the former Orlando Pirates coach was found guilty of misconduct and his contract was terminated.

“The Coach, Mr Moma Medic, has been found guilty of gross misconduct and, as a result, his contract has been terminated with immediate effect. Phuti Mohafe will take over as a caretaker coach. We wish the coach the best in his future endeavours,” read the club statement.

Earlier, a source within TTM told Phakaaathi that Medic was as good as gone.

“It’s a serious matter and I don’t see him retaining his job after the DC,” said the source.

Now the club has confirmed his departure.

???? DC Outcome ???? The Coach Mr Moma Medic has been found guilty of gross misconduct, as a result, his contract has been terminated with immediate effect Phuti Mohafe will take over as a caretaker coach We wish the coach the best in his future endeavors #AhunaUhana pic.twitter.com/NCQ4XVZSGG — TTM-FC Official Page (@TTM_Original) September 20, 2019

