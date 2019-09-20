SA legend back Mokwena to succeed at Pirates

The former defender is, however, confident that new coach Rulani Mokwena will succeed at the club, especially having started on a rocky path.

“At Pirates, it doesn’t matter that you are winning your games or not. The thing is, the fans expect you to win each and every game that is why there will always be pressure at a team like Pirates. But it is expected, it’s a big team with a reach history,” said Khomane.

“But I believe he will do well, you can tell that he wants to do well for the team and take it back to its best. I wish the best of luck on this journey.”

Pirates have already played five games in the league recording two wins, two draws and one loss which puts them on position seven on the log with eight points.

They have already lost out on two cup competitions after being knocked out of the Caf Champions League and the MTN8.

