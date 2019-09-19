Khuzwayo meets Pirates chairman Khoza

Khuzwayo, who prematurely retired from football because of a recurring injury, paid Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza to outline his plans for the future.

The visit to Pirates, comes just weeks after he returned to Naturena to speak to Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung.

“Lovely meeting with the Chairman of Orlando Pirates FC Dr Irvin Khoza this morning. The blessings and wisdom and I did mention to him that I wanna own a football club because he inspires me so much. I’m not leaving the football fraternity, football is my life,” read a tweet from Khuzwayo after meeting Khoza.

Khuzwayo did not reveal the steps he has taken so far for him to reach his goal of owning a football club.

