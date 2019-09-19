All that Gabuza needed was love – Tembo

Gabuza has banged in four goals so far for United – one goal short of the tally he managed to score at Pirates in the last two seasons.

He had a hand in both of SuperSport’s goals when he assisted Teboho Mokoena and Jamie Webber in Matsatsantsa A Pitori’s 2-0 win over Mamelodi Sundowns in the second-leg of the MTN8 final on Wednesday night.

“He needs to be appreciated and given a little bit of love and that is what we are trying to give him so he can really express himself. He will make mistakes, we understand that but we need give him a little bit of encouragement and love,” said Tembo.

“I think I have said it before that Gabuza is one player who I have always admired, especially when he was still at Golden Arrows. His work ethic is unbelievable and he is a very good outlet.

“When he was playing at Pirates he was a problem, I used to worry when I saw him come on because I knew that the defence was never going to rest when he is around and that is what he gives us because he fits in well in our structure,” he added.

