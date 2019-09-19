PSL News 19.9.2019 12:02 pm

City goalkeeper Chigova mourns his father

POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 19: George Chigova of Polokwane City during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and Baroka FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova has posted an emotional tribute to his father George senior who passed on.

In his social media post, Chigova thanked his father taught him.

“I still can’t believe it, thank you so much for everything you did for us and thank you for everything you taught me will forever love you my king pass our regards to mom in heaven sleep well George,” read Chigova’s post on social media.

Phakaaathi would like to send our sincere condolences to Chigova and his family following his father’s passing.

