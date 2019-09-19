Tinkler works on finishing ahead of Sundows clash

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler used the break to work more on his team’s finishing.

The coach felt that the way his team exerted themselves in front of goal in their last two matches was a serious cause for concern that needed his immediate attention.

Maritzburg drew 0-0 away at Stellenbosch before suffering a shock 1-0 defeat to Black Leopards at home and Tinkler said they created ’40 chances’ in the two games combined but failed to hit the back of the net even once.

“If in your last game you miss 20 chances that is most obviously your problem. We have been working on our finishing. On what to do when we get the ball into the final third. Our composure in front of goal. We need to punish teams. If you get 40 chances in two games and not get anything from them it is a worry,” he said.

Tinkler will hope for an improved finishing when they visit Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday evening.

“The players have responded positively. And the fact that we are playing a massive game against Mamelodi Sundowns next makes it is easier because the players will be self-motivated for it,” said Tinkler.

“It is going to be a tough task, but there are no guarantees in this league. Anybody can beat anybody. If we can go there and give out a big performance, we can collect maximum points. Nothing is stopping us from achieving that. It is really important for us right now moving forward,” he added.

