Win over mentor means ‘nothing’ to Tembo

Michaelson Gumede
Pitso Mosimane and Kaitano Tembo during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaitano Tembo led his SuperSport United to a third consecutive MTN8 final after they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 in the semifinal second leg on Wednesday .

Tembo beat his former coach Pitso Mosimane, who worked together at SuperSport United a couple of years ago and the latter served as Mosimane’s captain.

Mosimane’s protégé managed what most coaches at Matsatsantsa A Pitori have failed to in recent years and that is to beat Masandawana convincingly. However, that win means “nothing” to Tembo.

READ: Pitso feels let down by some Sundowns players in Cup loss

“I have got history with coach Pitso and he is someone I do respect and he is someone I know personally. He is very passionate about the game,” said Tembo.

“It is pleasing to win against them especially after Sundowns have been dominating us for the past years because derbies are always key. I am pleased but at the same time it does not mean anything to me personally. He is someone who achieved a lot and this is my second season as head coach and I have not really won anything,” he added.

SuperSport will face Highlands Park in the MTN8 final at the Orlando Stadium on October 5.

