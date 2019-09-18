SuperSport beat Sundowns to reach MTN8 final

Matsatsantsa will meet Highlands Park in the final on October 5.

United won the two-legged semifinal 3-1 on aggregate and the second-leg had no missing ingredient in terms of the makings of a pulsating derby as the capital city rivals dished out an exciting brand of football as Sundowns lost their first game of the season.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori scored their opening goal courtesy of Tebogo Mokoena, who bagged his maiden goal of the season just after 12 minutes from the start. Aubrey Modiba produced the assist after he collected the ball from a rebound shot and he played a pass to Mokoena, who made no mistake, beating Denis Onyango with a grass cutter.

The Brazilians did make serious bids to equalise, with most of their chances coming in the second half. In the 48th minute, Downs left-back Tebogo Langerman surged into SuperSport’s 18 yard area, leaving the likes of Dean Furman and Siyabonga Nhlapho for dead, but veteran defender and Man-of-the-Match Bongani Khumalo came to the rescue. The former Bafana Bafana captain made a well-timed tackle to see Langerman’s attempt go into the stands.

United also had their fair share of chances, particularly in the 52nd minute when Modiba did all the spade work for Mbule as the 24-year-old dribbled past Sundowns’ defensive unit and delivered the ball to Mbule, who had an empty net to pass the ball into as Onyango had already stepped out of his line, but he shot wide.

It took young Jamie Webber to seal the deal for United and book a ticket to their third consecutive MTN8 final where they will meet Highlands Park at the Orlando Stadium on October 5. Webber came off the bench and netted a similar goal to that of Mokoena and this time Thamsanqa Gabuza was the provider.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.