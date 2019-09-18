Live report: Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United

– 79′ Lungu fails to capitalise on Coetzee’s mistake at the back
– 76′ Substitution for Sundowns: Ngcongca makes way for Lebohang Maboe
– 75′ Mahachi shoots wide from close range
– 73′ Substitution for SuperSport: Ghampani Lungu comes on for Grobler
– 69′ Lebusa does well to block Gabuza’s shot from close range
– 68′ Substitution for SuperSport: Mbule makes way for Jammie Webber
– 68′ yellow card for Mokoena
– 66′ Onyango denies Grobler from close range
– 62′ Kekana shoots over the crossbar from close range
– 61′ Substitution for Sundowns: Sibusiso Vilakazi comes on for Meza
– 59′ Substitution for SuperSport: Modiba makes way for Kudakwashe Mahachi
– 57′ Lebusa’s header goes wide of goals
– 55′ Khumalo does well to block Langerman’s shot from close range
– 53′ Mbule wastes a glorious chance for SuperSport by shooting over the crossbar with only an open net in front of him
– 50′ offside call goes against Sundowns
– 49′ yellow card for Arendse
– 49′ Sirino shoots wide from range
– the second half is underway at Lucas Moripe Stadium
– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-1 SuperSport United
– 45′ yellow card for Sirino for a shove on Daniels
– 41′ corner kick for SuperSport
– 40′ Kekana tries another long range shot, but it goes wide of goals
– 37′ Sundowns appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on
– 27′ yellow card for Nhlapo
– 26′ Kekana tries a long range shot, but his shot is parried away by Williams
– 25′ corner kick for SuperSport, but Daniels shoots wide from close range
– 21′ corner kick for Sundowns
– 20′ chance for SuperSport! But Grobler fails to connect with Gabuza’s cross
– 18′ corner kick for SuperSport
– 16′ offside call goes against Sundowns
– 12′ GOAAAL! Mokoena puts SuperSport in the lead with a ground shot!
– 10′ corner kick for Sundowns
– 9′ corner kick for Sundowns, but it’s cleared
– the game is underway at Lucas Moripe Stadium
– kickoff
Starting XI:
Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Onyango, Ngcongca, Langerman, Arendse, Lebusa, Coetzee, Kekana, Sirino, Morena, Zwane, Meza
SuperSport United XI: Williams, Nhlapo, Khumalo, Daniels, Bhasera, Furman, Mokoena, Mbule, Modiba, Gabuza, Grobler
