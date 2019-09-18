Live report: Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United

– 79′ Lungu fails to capitalise on Coetzee’s mistake at the back

– 76′ Substitution for Sundowns: Ngcongca makes way for Lebohang Maboe

– 75′ Mahachi shoots wide from close range

– 73′ Substitution for SuperSport: Ghampani Lungu comes on for Grobler

– 69′ Lebusa does well to block Gabuza’s shot from close range

– 68′ Substitution for SuperSport: Mbule makes way for Jammie Webber

– 68′ yellow card for Mokoena

– 66′ Onyango denies Grobler from close range

– 62′ Kekana shoots over the crossbar from close range

– 61′ Substitution for Sundowns: Sibusiso Vilakazi comes on for Meza

– 59′ Substitution for SuperSport: Modiba makes way for Kudakwashe Mahachi

– 57′ Lebusa’s header goes wide of goals

– 55′ Khumalo does well to block Langerman’s shot from close range

– 53′ Mbule wastes a glorious chance for SuperSport by shooting over the crossbar with only an open net in front of him

– 50′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– 49′ yellow card for Arendse

– 49′ Sirino shoots wide from range

– the second half is underway at Lucas Moripe Stadium

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-1 SuperSport United

– 45′ yellow card for Sirino for a shove on Daniels

– 41′ corner kick for SuperSport

– 40′ Kekana tries another long range shot, but it goes wide of goals

– 37′ Sundowns appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 27′ yellow card for Nhlapo

– 26′ Kekana tries a long range shot, but his shot is parried away by Williams

– 25′ corner kick for SuperSport, but Daniels shoots wide from close range

– 21′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 20′ chance for SuperSport! But Grobler fails to connect with Gabuza’s cross

– 18′ corner kick for SuperSport

– 16′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– 12′ GOAAAL! Mokoena puts SuperSport in the lead with a ground shot!

– 10′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 9′ corner kick for Sundowns, but it’s cleared

– the game is underway at Lucas Moripe Stadium

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Onyango, Ngcongca, Langerman, Arendse, Lebusa, Coetzee, Kekana, Sirino, Morena, Zwane, Meza

SuperSport United XI: Williams, Nhlapo, Khumalo, Daniels, Bhasera, Furman, Mokoena, Mbule, Modiba, Gabuza, Grobler

