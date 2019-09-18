MTN 8 News 18.9.2019 07:22 pm

Live report: Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United

Thamsanqa Gabuza of Supersport United challenged by Wayne Arendse of Mamelodi Sundowns during the MTN8 2019 match between Supersport United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns will go into second leg of the MTN8 semifinal against Supersport United on Wednesday as favourites after 1-1 draw in the first encounter.

– 79′ Lungu fails to capitalise on Coetzee’s mistake at the back

– 76′ Substitution for Sundowns: Ngcongca makes way for Lebohang Maboe

– 75′ Mahachi shoots wide from close range

– 73′ Substitution for SuperSport: Ghampani Lungu comes on for Grobler

– 69′ Lebusa does well to block Gabuza’s shot from close range

– 68′ Substitution for SuperSport: Mbule makes way for Jammie Webber

– 68′ yellow card for Mokoena

– 66′ Onyango denies Grobler from close range

– 62′ Kekana shoots over the crossbar from close range

– 61′ Substitution for Sundowns: Sibusiso Vilakazi comes on for Meza

– 59′ Substitution for SuperSport: Modiba makes way for Kudakwashe Mahachi

– 57′ Lebusa’s header goes wide of goals

– 55′ Khumalo does well to block Langerman’s shot from close range

– 53′ Mbule wastes a glorious chance for SuperSport by shooting over the crossbar with only an open net in front of him

– 50′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– 49′ yellow card for Arendse

– 49′ Sirino shoots wide from range

– the second half is underway at Lucas Moripe Stadium

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-1 SuperSport United

– 45′ yellow card for Sirino for a shove on Daniels

– 41′ corner kick for SuperSport

– 40′ Kekana tries another long range shot, but it goes wide of goals

– 37′ Sundowns appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 27′ yellow card for Nhlapo

– 26′ Kekana tries a long range shot, but his shot is parried away by Williams

– 25′ corner kick for SuperSport, but Daniels shoots wide from close range

– 21′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 20′ chance for SuperSport! But Grobler fails to connect with Gabuza’s cross

– 18′ corner kick for SuperSport

– 16′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– 12′ GOAAAL! Mokoena puts SuperSport in the lead with a ground shot!

– 10′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 9′ corner kick for Sundowns, but it’s cleared

– the game is underway at Lucas Moripe Stadium

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Onyango, Ngcongca, Langerman, Arendse, Lebusa, Coetzee, Kekana, Sirino, Morena, Zwane, Meza
SuperSport United XI: Williams, Nhlapo, Khumalo, Daniels, Bhasera, Furman, Mokoena, Mbule, Modiba, Gabuza, Grobler

