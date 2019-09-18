Tembo banking on Gabuza and Grobler in Tshwane derby

The striking partnership of Thamsanqa Gabuza and Bradley Grobler has been keeping SuperSport United afloat in the Absa Premiership and got the capital city-based side into the semifinals of the MTN8.

Coach Kaitano Tembo has pinned his hopes on the duo – who share nine goals between them – when they face arch rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the return-leg of the MTN8 tonight.

“It (the combination) has been working very well for us with Gabuza and Bradley because they complement each other. They have different strengths and I think Gabuza works really hard off the ball and he is a very good outlet. Bradley’s timing and movements are very good and if we look at the first goal that we scored against Cape Town City, where Bradley assisted Sipho Mbule, Bradley’s timing in effective areas is very good,” said Tembo.

“Gabuza has done well since he joined us and at the same time as well we need to give him a little bit of space to make sure that he is not really under pressure so that he can be able to express himself,” he added.

The city rivals will be meeting for the third time this season, with the first being in the league where the defending champions, Masandawana, got the better of United when they beat them 2-0. However, Tembo says his side has turned the tide since then and are different animal altogether.

“There has been a huge improvement if I look back from our first league game. We got better from that because the team has been improving gradually and we have been scoring goals which has been very encouraging. We are showing a lot of progress and we are pleased with that,” Tembo said..

