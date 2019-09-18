Banyana coach backs Jane to succeed at Milan

Jane, who has also played for Canberra United in Australia, has already played her first league game for the Italian side, helping her team beat AS Roma 3-0 in the opening fixtures of the Italian Women’s Serie A.

“We have always spoken about players going to top clubs in the big leagues and Refiloe Jane going to a club like AC Milan….Wow! It is amazing for us and her. She did well in Canberra. You never realise who is watching, it is well deserved and they value her very highly. She arrived and played in a friendly match immediately and played the first league this past weekend,” said the Banyana coach.

“When you look at the rate reviews she got, but we know the quality she has. But other people also have to see for themselves and hopefully, that will open doors for others, I don’t doubt that she will succeed where she is.”

Ellis might get a chance to chat with Jane when is in Milan for the Fifa football conference where coaches and technical directors around the world will be analysing the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup which was hosted in France.

The Banyana coach is set to fly to Milan on Friday.

