Former Pirates captain lauds talent at Copa Coca-Cola tournament

Lucky Lekgwathi is looking forward to seeing top performances from young school footballers during the Copa Coca-Cola Under-15 national finals set to start on Thursday at the King Zwelithini Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal.

The former Orlando Pirates captain was roped in as this year’s school’s tournament ambassador and is looking forward to the national finals after the provincial finals.

“As one of the ambassadors for this year’s Copa Coca-Cola, we have seen so much talent being unearthed. Thanks to Copa Coca-Cola, impressive talent has been identified and will be seen performing in Durban. We urge the people of Umlazi and surrounding communities to come out in their numbers and support these aspiring footballers who will one day represent the country, just like a number of graduates from the tournament in recent years,” said Lekgwathi.

