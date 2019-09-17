Highlands Park through to MTN8 final

Highlands Park won a dramatic penalty shootout against Polokwane City at Makhulong Stadium on Tuesday night to advance to the final of the MTN8 where they will meet one between the Tshwane giants Mamelodi Sundowns orSuperSport United.

Sundowns and SuperSport play their semifinals match on Wednesday night.

Misses from Edgar Manaka, Mohammed Anas and Mpho Mvelase gave the home side a 4-3 sudden death win.

The game started slow but came alive just after the 20th minute with both sides coming close to scoring. First it

was Rise and Shine who came close with Jabu Maluleke forcing a save off Thela Ngobeni.

A few minutes later Highlands were also close with PeterShalulile’s attempt from a Marks Munyai cross hitting the upright.

Lindokuhle Mbatha was denied by a brilliant save by Chigova at point blank range on minute 27 as he lapped onto a long ball from Ngobeni. The Lions of the North were forced to make an early change with Rodney Gamagalela forced off with an injury after 30 minutes. Tendai Ndoro took his place. Both had other chances but nothing clear as they restricted each other to long balls which the defenders looked comfortable dealing with except on a few occasions. It was still goalless at half time. City came back for the second half with a different approach as they looked to break through the Highlands defence by carrying the ball instead of launching it wide. It almost immediately paid off with Walter Musona sent through on goal but his effort met a resilient Ngobeni who parried it away. With 18 minutes to the end, Ryan Rae took a throw in for Highlands and with his now signature long balls from such situations, he sent in a good one and it found Ndoro whose header however went over.

After the 80th minute, both looked to slow down and played cautiously, with a penalty shootout a more likely decider for the match. Both legs of the semifinals ended goalless.