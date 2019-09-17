PSL News 17.9.2019 12:57 pm

Maluleke explains why he snubbed Pirates

Jabulani Maluleke of Polokwane City during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and Chippa United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 12, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Polokwane City midfielder Jabulani Maluleke has revealed why he turned down an offer from Orlando Pirates last season.

As reported by Phakaaathi in June, Pirates offered the veteran midfielder a contract at the beginning of last season but Maluleke decided to stay with Rise and Shine.

“It’s true that I received an offer from Pirates last season but I had a conversation with my dad and we decided that I stay at Polokwane City because they have been good to me, even though I would have loved to play in front of my people in Soweto,” Maluleke told SAfm.

The 37-year-old also admitted that he is disappointed that he has no Bafana Bafana cap.

“I am actually disappointed that I don’t even have one cap for Bafana. It hurts, but what can I do? There were times when I felt that I was in top form, including last season,” he said.

