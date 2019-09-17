Maluleke explains why he snubbed Pirates

As reported by Phakaaathi in June, Pirates offered the veteran midfielder a contract at the beginning of last season but Maluleke decided to stay with Rise and Shine.

“It’s true that I received an offer from Pirates last season but I had a conversation with my dad and we decided that I stay at Polokwane City because they have been good to me, even though I would have loved to play in front of my people in Soweto,” Maluleke told SAfm.

The 37-year-old also admitted that he is disappointed that he has no Bafana Bafana cap.

“I am actually disappointed that I don’t even have one cap for Bafana. It hurts, but what can I do? There were times when I felt that I was in top form, including last season,” he said.

