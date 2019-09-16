AmaZulu axe coach Cavin Johnson

Johnson becomes the second Premiership coach to be fired in less than 24 hours, after Clinton Larsen was also shown the door at Chippa United.

It is believed that the reason for AmaZulu deciding to axe Johnson was because of the club’s failure to register a win this season. Usuthu have drawn two and lost three of their five league games.

AmaZulu confirmed Johnson’s sacking on their Twitter account on Monday.

“AmaZulu FC and Cavin Johnson terminate working relationship. The board of directors of AmaZulu FC have reached a decision to release head coach, Cavin Johnson from his contract with immediate effect,” read the club’s tweet.

AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela said: “We wish Mr Johnson the best of luck in his career. The next focus for the club will be towards getting back on track since results have eluded us so far this season”.

Phakaaathi has since established that Johnson will be replaced by former Polokwane City coach Jozef Vukusic.

Vukusic’s agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi, however, dismissed these rumours linking his client with the AmaZulu job.

“This is news to me as nobody has contacted us from AmaZulu. It’s not true, plus Vukusic is not even in the country, so how are they going to unveil him when he is not even here,” said Mulovhedzi.

