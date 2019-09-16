Komphela urges PSL clubs not to hire Eymael

This comes after reports that Eymael is in talks with AmaZulu to replace Cavin Johnson as the head coach of Usuthu.

“That one (Eymael) must not come to South Africa,” Komphela told the Daily Sun. “Eymael must stay where he is. But if people want to learn more about (our) history, then they must bring him back to South Africa.

“No I am not being disrespectful. Eymael disrespected people tremendously, and this nation will be so naïve, close to stupid, if they were to allow such a man to come and work here.

“(How do) you give a man the respect, the resources that belong to our country when he thinks so little of us? Firstly he insulted Free State Stars and again ordered two teams must employ him. Where there is a lack of disrespect then diplomacy must be minimal.”

Meanwhile, Eymael has responded to Komphela’s comments about him and also apologised for his remarks.

“I am not the only coach available in South Africa. I know there is a lot looking for jobs. But I wonder why is he (Komphela) focusing on me like that. Why does he hate me that much.

“But we make mistakes as human beings.. or my words could have been misunderstood or misinterpreted. If I hurt anyone then I want to apologise. We are all human being of different qualities and weakness, but we must learn to forgive. They say forgive your neighbour.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.