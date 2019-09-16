Officials threaten to leave cash-strapped Baberwa – report  

According to the Sunday World, the owners of the club are unable to generate money from their businesses and the club is suffering as a result.

A source claims players have not been paid their wages because of the infighting at the club.

It is understood that midfielder Lerato Chabangu went AWOL in protest for not receiving his salary.

“Remember, the club officials were getting construction and City Power tenders. The taps from the tenders have run dry. Money was pumped into the club in the belief that the team will be promoted to the NFD. Now that this didn’t happen, the officials are fighting among themselves and some wants to leave,” a source was quoted as saying by the Sunday World.

“In fact, the club is broke. There has been a fallout among the directors. Some of the players are not coming to training and some of the players are not coming to training and some ex-PSL players have left due to the non-payment or cutting of their salaries.”

Club chairman Joe Seanego rubbished reports that the club didn’t have money.

“It’s a lie, the club in not broke. People want to tarnish the image of the club. Players don’t understand this is amateur league, it is not professional. They are not entitled to salaries, but we give them allowances.

“We don’t have contracts, so they are free to join any club of their choice,” said Seanego.

