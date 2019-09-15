Chiefs coach not impressed with penalty decisions in City defeat

Middendorp said he would want to review the penalty against his team as he felt his keeper Daniel Akpeyi was not at fault.

Akpeyi was judged to have fouled Charlton Mashumba who was set through on goal and was brought down as he tried to dribble past the keeper.

“I would still want to review the penalty situation again. I don’t think Daniel had a clear hand to the ball. In my opinion it was difficult to go into it and confirm that it was the right decision. But in the end we have to accept it,” he said.

Amakhosi also had their own penalty appeal right at the death denied and Middendorp was unhappy that it was not awarded.

“In the last minutes against Khama… they jumped into his body, but when do you want to give us something? In the last minutes the goalkeeper rushed into our player, when do you want to give a penalty? But the decision was made and we have to accept it,” said Middendorp.

