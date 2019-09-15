I asked the club to get Gabuza from Pirates – Grobler

Gabuza has rekindled the form which certified him as one of the best strikers in South Africa while he was playing for Golden Arrows at United after a frustrating stay with Pirates.

Grobler says he is happy to share the responsibility of scoring goals with Gabuza at Matsatsantsa.

“SuperSport we are very ambitious and the club have done extremely well in handpicking players that can make a difference, one guy for me who has been an amazing addition to the club is Gabuza,” said Grobler.

“Before the season started I got a phone call from our CEO Stan Matthews, I didn’t even hesitate I said to him if you want the player you are looking for there is no better player than him. And the club did well and went and got him.

“He has been a big part of the team and how well we have done to this point.”

