SuperSport and City six goal thriller ends in draw

SuperSport were the ones who broke the deadlock as early as the sixth minute through young sensation Sipho Mbule, who opened his scoring account for this campaign. Not long after, City found the equalizer courtesy of midfielder Thabo Nodada, who netted three minutes after Mbule’s opener.

City then took the driving seat when Kermit Erasmus stuck the visitors’ nose in front in the 17th minute. However, on-form striker and recently crowned Player of the Month Bradley Grobler leveled matters for Matsatsantsa A Pitori with his fifth goal of the season and the sides went into the break on level pegging.

The second stanza was no different to the first as both camps did not hold back the attacks. United and The Citizens exchanged blows until Nodada landed a sucker punch as he was again at the end of a City attack. The 24-year-old fired Benni McCarthy’s side back into the lead.

However, that lead lasted no longer than 10 minutes as Thamsanqa Gabuza — who had been unlucky in the first-half — finally had his say and got his name on the score-sheet, to make make sure that the Mother City-based campaigners return to Cape Town with nothing more than a point.

City will have to wait for about a week before they get back into action when they host Golden Arrows next week Sunday. Meanwhile, Kaitano Tembo’s side will face tough opponents in Mamelodi Sundowns in the return-leg of the MTN8 semifinal this coming Wednesday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.