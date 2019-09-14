Chiefs suffer first defeat as City do smash and grab

It was however not for a lack of effort from Amakhosi but City had a bit of help from Lady Luck as they completed a smash and grab and got the three points.

The win meant City drew level with Amakhosi on 10 points but Chiefs remain top on goal difference.

Chiefs started well and pressed City but it was the visitors who were to take the lead within the first 20 minutes.

A long ball forward set Charlton Mashumba through on goal and as he tried to round off Daniel Akpeyi the keeper fouled him. And Jabu Maluleke converted from the resultant penalty.

Erick Mathoho came close to an equaliser on 33 minutes with a header from a corner but Mmwenya Chibwe managed to tip the effort over.

Lazarous Kambole also had a chance five minutes to half time but sliced his shot wide and had fans shouting and making hand gestures suggesting he should be taken off.

Ernst Middendorp went for the jugular and made two changes at half time with Kambole’s place taken by Khama Billiat and Dumisani Zuma coming on for Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya.

The changes gave Chiefs more in attack but they still couldn’t find a way through a stubborn Rise and Shine defence who were willing to put their bodies on the line.

Chibwe was also in his element in goals and on rare moments that Amakhosi found a way through his defence, he kept them in the game with excellent saves.

