Mabasa at the double as Orlando Pirates cut down Chippa

After a poor first half, Pirates struck twice to lead 2-0 just after the hour mark, Mabaso netting his first two goals for the club since signing from Bloemfontein Celtic, beating his former teammate Patrick

Tignyemb in the Chippa goal in clinical fashion. Lerato Manzini grabbed a late poacher’s strike for Chippa, and 29-year-old Pirates goalkeeper Jorri Delle, on debut, had to make a fine save after that to deny

Chippa defender Frederic Nsabiyumva, but Pirates merited the three points, as they were the aggressors in this encounter from the off. Fortune Makaringe almost pressed Tignyemb into a mistake inside the first minute, but the Chippa goalkeeper just managed to clear. The Buccaneers did look vulnerable on the break, however, and with Pirates men committed forward, Tercious Malepe broke clear with four minutes gone, but the defensive midfielder was unable to make the most of the attacking opportunity.

Pirates’ best chance of the first half fell to Mabasa in the 9th minute, his close-range effort well saved by the Tignyemb with his legs, though the Pirates striker really should have scored.

Pirates had a lot of possession but created few opportunities before the break, battling to find a way through Clinton Larsen’s well-organised defense. When Pirates did get in good positions, their final ball was poor, with Thembinkosi Lorch, Makaringe and Agustine Mulenga all culpable.

Chippa, meanwhile, were fortunate to end the first half with a full complement of players, Boikanyo Komane’s dreadful late challenge on Musa Nyatama only earning him a yellow card.

Rulani Mokwena brought on Thabiso Monyane at the break to replace Ntsikelelo Nyauza, and the 19-year-old Pirates academy player almost had an immediate impact, blasting over following a lovely exchange of

passes from the Pirates attack, apparently re-energised by Mokwena’s half time team talk.

And the Buccaneers went in front in the 55th minute. Augustine Mulenga won the ball inside the Chippa half and went on a mazy run before supplying a fine pass for Mabasa, who finished unerringly this time

past Tignyemb.

Mabasa added another just five minutes later, turning superbly in the box to drill a low shot into the corner of the net.

Pirates were buzzing now, and Siphelele Ndlovu found space in the box, drilling a shot wide of the far post.

Chippa, however, found a lifeline 11 minutes from time. Delle got down well to stop a Rhulani Manzini, free-kick but the other Manzini, Lerato, was on hand to slide into an empty net.

Delle then had to be alert to keep out a header from Frederic Nsabiyumva, as Chippa staged a late rally. But Pirates wrapped up their second league win over the season and gave Mokwena something to

smile about after a difficult start to his tenure.