Lorch ready to move on from Micho’s heartbreaking departure

Lorch says he understands what the club and supporters expect from him after winning the player and the player’s player of the season award.

The midfielder revealed that they were disappointed by Micho Sredojevic’s departure. The Serbian coach joined the Egyptian giants Zamalek.

“Pressure is the name of the game. If you don’t have pressure you tend to relax and that means one would not replicate the past form,” Lorch told the media.

“I know a lot is expected of me. We came close in the league last season. This season we are going for the Premiership title.”

“We also have the Telkom Knockout and the Nedbank Cup to compete for. So, it’s a matter of focusing and achieving our goals,” he continued.

“We were disappointed because he is a coach who we got along with and had been working with for the past two seasons,” he added.

“But we have to move on. I believe the past two weeks have been good for us as a team to work on a few things. Yes, there are slight changes but we have adapted.

“We built the foundation last season. This time we have to produce results and win trophies.”

