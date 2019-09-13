Swallows sign seven players

Swallows have been struggling in the last three games, failing to register a win since the start of the season.

The Dube Birds signed players with second and first division experience to help the team move up the log table.

Swallows are at the bottom of the league table after three games, and hope the new signings will help them move out of the relegation zone.

The Dube Birds signed right back Patrick Meso, striker Kagiso Malinga, midfielder Vuyo Mere, left-back Mbonisi Chagi, midfielder Tebogo Sodi, left-winger Broderick Burds and attacking midfielder Given Thibedi.

Most of the new signings join Swallows during the Fifa international break for trials, featuring in a friendly with Bafana Bafana where Swallows lost 6-0 to the South African national team.

Swallows coach Zeca Marques confirmed previously that his side had signed veteran midfielder Vuyo Mere, but didn’t speak on the other players that the club planned to offer contracts to.

