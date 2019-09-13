There is no space for Lebese at Chiefs – Bobby

There were reports earlier this week suggesting that Khune had a heart-to-heart with Motaung urging him to give Lebese a second chance after he was discarded by Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I speak about a lot of thing with Khune but we have never spoken about Lebese. He is not Lebese’s agent,” said Motaung on Friday. Asked if he would consider bringing Lebese – who left Chiefs for Sundowns three years ago – back, Motaung said there was no space for him.

“Lebese had his time at Chiefs. He served us well and went on to Sundowns. We do not have space for him at Chiefs at the moment,” said Motaung.

