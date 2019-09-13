Zuma extends Chiefs stay

Amakhosi announced that Zuma agreed to a new three-year contract, which will extend his stay at the club to 2023.

“Zuma commits to another three years. Dumisani Zuma has signed a contract extension with the Club; July 2020 to June 2023,” read a statement from the club.

Coach Ernst Middendorp said Zuma, a former Bloemfontein Celtic man, was a game-changer for the Soweto giants.

“Dumisani gives us something different on the bench or every time he comes on to play for us. He adds another dynamic to our game which is good for us,” said Middendorp at a press conference on Thursday afternoon at PSL offices.

Chiefs also confirmed that long-serving defender Eric Mathoho signed a new contract with the Naturena-based outfit.

Phakaaathi reported previously that Mathoho was offered a new contract by Chiefs at the start of the 2019/2020 season.

“Tower commits to another three years. Mulomowandau Mathoho has signed a contract extension with the Club; July 2020 to June 2023,” read a statement from the club.

