Middendorp and Grobler win PSL monthly awards

Middendorp was crowned as the Coach of the Month after leading Amakhosi to the summit of the league standings, while Grobler, who won the Player of the Month award, was rewarded for his stellar performances for Matsatsantsa during the month of August.

Speaking during the awards announcement at the PSL offices on Thursday afternoon, Middendorp refused to take credit for the club’s revival in the new season.

“We don’t have the biggest technical team in the league, and no one thought we could push in the right direction,” explained Middendorp.

“I want to thank everyone at Chiefs for having the belief. I appreciate this award but it doesn’t mean we will live on cloud nine forever.”

“This is not a one man show it is the work of entire team so thank you to them and the supporters.”

