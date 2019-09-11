Leopards deny receiving offers for Musonda

Reports previously suggested that clubs from Turkey had shown interest in the Zambian striker, with one tabling a R17 million offer for the player.

Leopards chairperson David Thidiela, Tshifhiwa’s father revealed that the club was looking to sell the striker, who had served the club with loyalty.

Tshifhiwa said the Limpopo-based outfit didn’t receive offers from any club. Musonda was training on his own during pre-season but later joined his teammates before the start of the season.

“I would read a lot of rubbish in the newspapers about big money offers, one even said R17 million, but we never received a single bid,” Thidiela said, according to TimesLive.

“We would have been happy to sell him. He has done a lot for the cub and we did not want to stand in his way if an offer was made.”

