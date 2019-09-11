Could Rantie be the solution to Sundowns’ striking dilemma?

The 29-year-old last played a club match in October of 2017 when he was still under the employ of Turkish side Genclebirligi. Rantie was at some point singed by Benni McCarthy’s City but was released before making a debut because of personal reasons.

The signing of Rantie is a definitely a win-win situation for him and Bafana Ba Style as Rantie will get the chance to revive his career, while on the other hand, Rantie’s inclusion to the team might remedy Pitso Mosimane’s challenges in the striking department.

READ: Rantie completes Sundowns switch

Looking at Downs’ injury list and with Jeremy Brockie off-loaded to Maritzburg United while new striker Mauricio Affonso is battling with his ankle, Mosimane’s hand was forced to into signing the former Bournemouth striker.

“Let’s see what he has because everybody deserves a chance,” said Mosimane. “What if it comes out right, we have nothing to lose because we did not buy the player,” Mosimane added.

“This guy was playing in the English Premier League, he was playing in Turkey, so there must be something there, let’s give it a try. Let’s give the guy a chance to play. He deserves a chance to play. Let’s give a South African player a chance to play… we have got nothing to lose.

“I believe that we can’t hold someone to what he has done before. He has had his big challenges and somebody has to give a helping hand and it is me who will give the guy a chance to play.”

