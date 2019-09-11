PSL News 11.9.2019 10:35 am

Maritzburg deny releasing Mekoa

Deolin Mekoa of Maritzburg United and Thuso Phala of Supersport United at Harry Gwala Stadium (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Deolin Mekoa of Maritzburg United and Thuso Phala of Supersport United at Harry Gwala Stadium (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United have rubbished reports that they have released forward Deolin Mekoa.

Reports suggested that Mekoa was released along with striker Mohau Mokate, with Maritzburg chairman Faook Kadodia quoted as confirming these reports.

Kadodia, however, insists that Mekoa’s contract was not terminated by the Team of Choice.

“Contrary to media reports, Deolin Mekoa is still part of Maritzburg United and his contract has not been terminated,” said Kadodia. “Any confirmed and official team news will be released on our website and social media platforms.”

The club could not confirm if the reports that Mokate has been released were true or not.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Maritzburg release ex-Chiefs target 10.9.2019
Brockie is a magnificent addition to our team – Xulu 9.9.2019
Maritzburg explain Brockie signing 3.9.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 