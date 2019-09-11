Maritzburg deny releasing Mekoa

Reports suggested that Mekoa was released along with striker Mohau Mokate, with Maritzburg chairman Faook Kadodia quoted as confirming these reports.

Kadodia, however, insists that Mekoa’s contract was not terminated by the Team of Choice.

“Contrary to media reports, Deolin Mekoa is still part of Maritzburg United and his contract has not been terminated,” said Kadodia. “Any confirmed and official team news will be released on our website and social media platforms.”

The club could not confirm if the reports that Mokate has been released were true or not.

