Under-23s complete stroll into Afcon finals

Phakaaathi Reporter
David Notoane, coach of South Africa Under-23 team (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The South African Under-23 side picked up a goalless draw in Bulawayo against Zimbabwe on Tuesday complete a 5-0 aggregate win and qualify for the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt later this year.

The Under-23 Afcon will be an eight-team competition, from which the top three sides will qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.

The Afcon is scheduled to take place in Egypt from November 8-22.

SA Under-23 coach David Notoane’s side had basically wrapped up the Zimbabwe tie on Friday with a 5-0 first leg win at Orlando Stadium, making the return leg basically a formality.

