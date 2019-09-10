Under-23s complete stroll into Afcon finals

The Under-23 Afcon will be an eight-team competition, from which the top three sides will qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.

The Afcon is scheduled to take place in Egypt from November 8-22.

SA Under-23 coach David Notoane’s side had basically wrapped up the Zimbabwe tie on Friday with a 5-0 first leg win at Orlando Stadium, making the return leg basically a formality.

Fulltime Score: ???????? 0 ⚽ ???????? 0

South Africa qualified for this year's #U23AFCON after beating Zimbabwe 5-0 on aggregate in the third and final round of the #U23AFCONQualifiers. — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) September 10, 2019

