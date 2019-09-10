PSL News 10.9.2019 02:33 pm

England player assaulted after flirting with Bafana defender’s girlfriend

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kgosi Ntlhe,

Burnley FC defender Danny Drinkwater was reportedly assaulted outside a club after flirting with Bafana Bafana and Scunthorpe United FC defender Kgosi Ntlhe’s girlfriend.

According to The Sun, Drinkwater, who is on loan at Burnley from Chelsea, was allegedly thrown out by security before he was attacked by six men who assaulted him.

Sources claim the suspects threatened to break the player’s leg while beating him up.

“It was incredibly nasty with blood everywhere,” a source was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“They knew he was a Premier League star and it was his livelihood. At one point he was curled up in a ball on the ground, as they repeatedly jumped up and down on his ankle and shouting, ‘Break his legs’.”

