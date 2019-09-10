Rantie completes Sundowns switch

Sundowns confirmed Rantie’s signing ending months of speculation about the former Orlando Pirates striker’s future.

“Let’s welcome Tokelo Rantie to the Brazilians, Masandawana! The frontman has penned a 3 year deal with Bafana ba Style,” read a tweet from Sundowns.

Rantie was initially signed by Cape Town City when he came back from Turkey but was later released as he was reportedly dealing with personal matters.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has for months explained that the striker needs time to get in shape and to deal with his off-the-field issues that have stopped him from playing football.

The former African Coach of the Year also revealed that Sundowns would support the Bafana Bafana star as he prepares to make his comeback.

Mosimane believes Rantie still had a lot to contribute and didn’t give up on the player.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.