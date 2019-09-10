Chiefs legend praises Nurkovic

Nurkovic is proving to be a good signing for Chiefs, making a notable contribution to Amakhosi’s revival in the early stages of the 2019/20 season.

The Serbian striker has not contributed a lot of goals for Amakhosi so far this season, however, the Chiefs camp believes it is only a matter of time.

“Samir has unbelievable skills and that is what a foreign player should bring and possess. A foreign player should bring something that we do not have here and that is what Nurkovic is doing,” Khuse told Isolezwe.

“He is skillful, a good header of the ball, he can play with his feet and he is strong and what more can you ask for?

“What I like about him is that he works hard, you can see the fire and hunger in his eyes and it shows that he wants to score goals for the team.

“He makes the team tick and ensures those around him can shine because of his good movements. If you can ask me, I can tell you that I don’t doubt that he will score more than 10 goals this season.”

