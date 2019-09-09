Dolly proud of former Sundowns teammate Tau

Tau moved to English Premiership side Brighton & Hove Albion in July last year, but spent last season at Belgium second division outfit Saint Gilloise after struggling to obtain a work permit in England.

The Bafana Bafana forward is currently on loan at Club Brugge and is enjoying regular football at the Belgian giants.

“We’re proud of Percy. I grew up with him,” Dolly was quoted as saying by IOL. “We played together at the (Mamelodi) Sundowns academy, since the age of 17. Since then I could see the potential in him. I am just happy to see that he is living his dream, it’s not easy to come from South Africa and go to a European country and dominate like he has been doing.”

“I am just happy to see someone from South Africa doing well, for me personally it also gives me hope and encouragement to work twice as much to reach his level. For all of us, our dream is to play in the (Uefa) Champions League. To see him there, really motivates me and I am sure it does the same thing to the youngsters and all the players who dream of playing in Europe,” concluded Dolly.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.