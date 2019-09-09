Ex-Pirates coach Micho wins first trophy with Zamalek

Zamalek won the Egypt Cup after an emphatic 3-0 win over Pyramids at the Borg El Arab Stadium on Sunday.

A brace from Achraf Bencharki and the opening goal from Youssef were enough to ensure victory for the White Knights who lifted the trophy for the second consecutive season.

Following the win, Sredojevic expressed his delight at winning his first trophy with Zamalek.

“Working in African football since 2001 this is my 16 major trophy in five different countries. It has special weight as it comes after some clouds of doubts elsewhere, Zamalek is existing 108 years and since 1922 (97 years) this is first cup won without goal conceded (sic),” read a tweet from Sredojevic.

“Thank you supporters for support, management for managing, technical team for serving the team but our players are absolute heroes of the day for up to last detail executed tactical plan and convincingly won Egyptian cup against very well-coached top-quality team of Pyramids 3-0 (sic),” read another one.

Sredojevic failed to win a major trophy in his first two seasons with Pirates.

He left the Buccaneers under a bit of cloud after a woman working in a hotel where Pirates had camped, accused him of sexual assault.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.