Semenya to split focus between football and athletics

Last week, Semenya announced that she will play football professionally in 2020 after she was signed by JVW, a football club owned by Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk.

This led to many wondering if it was the end of the 28-year-old’s athletics career. Semenya, however, says she will split her focus between football and athletics in 2020.

“Being a footballer doesn’t mean I’m no longer a track and field athlete. Just making things clear,” read a tweet from Semenya.

Semenya trained for a week with JVW before she signed a contract with the Sosal Women’s League side.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.