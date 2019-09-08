PSL News 8.9.2019 02:01 pm

Pitso Mosimane joins Twitter!

Pitso Mosimane, head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane excited football fans on Saturday when he posted a video confirming that he has joined Twitter.

The Brazilians mentor says he had been “holding off for a long time”, but has now decided to be part of the social media family.

He joins other Premier Soccer League coaches like Steve Komphela, Gavin Hunt and Rulani Mokwena on Twitter.

By Sunday afternoon, the former Bafana Bafana coach already had over 10 000 followers and closing in on 20 000.

