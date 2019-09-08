Pitso Mosimane joins Twitter!

The Brazilians mentor says he had been “holding off for a long time”, but has now decided to be part of the social media family.

He joins other Premier Soccer League coaches like Steve Komphela, Gavin Hunt and Rulani Mokwena on Twitter.

By Sunday afternoon, the former Bafana Bafana coach already had over 10 000 followers and closing in on 20 000.

Hello Africa! I am finally on @Twitter. This is my OFFICIAL ACCOUNT. @TheRealPitso. pic.twitter.com/NiPBpQFvmD — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) September 7, 2019

