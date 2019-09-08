Lebese and Brockie didn’t deliver at Sundowns – Pitso

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he gave George Lebese and Jeremy Brockie a chance to play at the Brazilians, but they did not deliver.

This comes after Sundowns terminated Lebese’s contract and loaned out Brockie to Maritzburg United.

“We gave Lebese and Brockie a chance to play and when things don’t work out the players tend to say other things. I don’t victimize players because I don’t like them as a person,’ Mosimane told the Daily Sun.

“I am a football person and my common objective is to win games. I don’t have an agenda with a player. We are not in a popularity contest, we are in a football environment. If the player is good and is playing well, he will be given a chance to play,” he added.

“He spent more than a year with us and was given a chance and didn’t deliver. Same with Brockie he didn’t deliver.

“Players know that there is a lot of competition at Downs, it’s not a charity organisation where we feel sorry and say that ‘he didn’t play last week and let’s give him a chance to play this week’.

“Whoever influences the club to win the game, has more chances of being on the pitch,” concluded the former Bafana Bfana coach.

