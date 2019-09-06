Former players disgusted by Bafana’s ‘Under-10’ warm-up drill

Bafana Bafana posted a video of the team doing warm-up drills before one of their training sessions earlier this week and former players Andile Cele and Welcome Mazibuko have expressed disgust.

After watching the drill, the duo questioned if the new Bafana mentor, Molefi Ntseki, was the right man to lead the team forward.

Posting the video in Facebook page, Cele – who played for Orlando Pirates and the national Under-23 side – accompanied it with his opinion, stating that it was a drill that should be done at youth level and not at international level.

“Our Bafana Bafana [are] doing a straight line passing drill like an Under-10 team. When are they going to activate their neurons and start making decisions? And we expect them to scan and make good game decisions if they are still warming up like that. Hayi kunzima (It is difficult),” wrote Cele who is now a coach at ABC Motsepe League side, Maritzburg City.

Replying on the post, Mazibuko – who was a midfielder at African Wanderers and Manning Rangers and also received Bafana call-ups in his heydays, noted that the players looked disinterested.

“Looking at the body language, I don’t think they (players) enjoy what they are doing… plus he (Ntseki) is the Safa student they say.

“He must change his methods before he loses the trust of his players,” wrote Mazibuko.

Another former player, Albert Kometsi, posted laughing emojis and asked Cele what they are taught at Safa courses.

“Last time I did that was at amateur level when we only had two balls to train with… all 20-something players would make that line facing each other,” said Kometsi, who played at Moroka Swallows.

Watch the Bafana drill:

Bafana Bafana players going through their paces at Orlando Stadiumpic.twitter.com/X9xZdqe00O — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 5, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.