Madagascar also withdraw from Bafana friendly

After Zambia cancelled the planned match in Lusaka against South Africa due to xenophobic attacks and riots, Madagascar has now decided to follow suit.

The SA Football Association (Safa) had tried to organise the match against the island nation as a fallback option for Bafana Bafana, and it was meant to take place this Saturday in Orlando, Soweto, with free entry for fans.

The continent has been in uproar against the violence against African nationals.

Madagascar were expected to land in South Africa on Thursday evening and train at the match venue on Friday.

It’s not clear if Madagascar’s withdrawal is related to the xenophobic attacks.

Breaking News: SAFA regrets to inform the public that the match between Bafana Bafana and Madagascar scheduled for this coming Saturday (7 September) has been called off after the visitors (Madagascar) decided to withdraw from the encounter. pic.twitter.com/HVD6nRLu4r — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 5, 2019

