Madagascar also withdraw from Bafana friendly

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki and his assistant Arthur Zwane during the South African national men's soccer team training session at Orlando Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The match between Bafana Bafana and Madagascar scheduled for this coming Saturday has been called off. 

After Zambia cancelled the planned match in Lusaka against South Africa due to xenophobic attacks and riots, Madagascar has now decided to follow suit.

The SA Football Association (Safa) had tried to organise the match against the island nation as a fallback option for Bafana Bafana, and it was meant to take place this Saturday in Orlando, Soweto, with free entry for fans.

The continent has been in uproar against the violence against African nationals.

Madagascar were expected to land in South Africa on Thursday evening and train at the match venue on Friday.

READ: Zambia vs Bafana game called off over xenophobia

It’s not clear if Madagascar’s withdrawal is related to the xenophobic attacks.

