Gabuza thanks Pirates boss Khoza for support

Gabuza made headlines last year after celebrating a goal by throwing his Pirates shirt at the supporters.

The former Golden Arrows striker doesn’t believe that Pirates supporters hated him, but is grateful for the support he got from club chairman Dr Irvin Khoza for his support following that incident that took place at Orlando Stadium in August last year.

“I think the fans appreciated me at Pirates. My view on them shouting at me meant that they cared,” Gabuza told SAFM. “If no one in the family disciplines you then they don’t care, but if your family demands that you change your ways it means they care.

“I had lots of support at the club, from the security guards, to the managers and even the chairman, I am glad I had someone like him on my side to advise me at all times and explain the game to me and how he thinks I should approach the game.”

