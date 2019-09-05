Caster Semenya joins football club – reports  

According to LimSportsZone, Semenya started training with the team on Tuesday.

The football club is owned by Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk and is named after her.

The 28-year-old once told reporters that she could play any sport of her choice because she is an athlete.

The double Olympic 800m champion is unable to defend her world title in Doha next month because of the IAAF ruling that insists she and other female athletes lower their testosterone levels.

